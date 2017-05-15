His playing career at Roma is set to come to an end in less than two weeks’ time but the future of club talisman Francesco Totti is still uncertain. The 40-year-old Italian legend is understood to have been offered a role as a club executive and there is even talk of him becoming an ambassador for FIFA. There is however, a new option that has come to light and that is to head to the United States to join his old friend Alessandro Nesta at Miami.





The former Milan and Lazio star is currently boss of the club that ply’s its trade in the North American Soccer League under the ownership of Italian businessman Riccardo Silva. Calciomercato.com understands that contact has been made between the two parties with Totti now considered to be taking this latest proposal very seriously.

Both Nesta and Totti are Roman’s born and bred and have been facing off against each other since they were 12 years of age. Down the years they have been fierce rivals but have also shared in World Cup glory back in 2006. Could it be that these two legends of the Italian game are set for a reunion in the USA?