Isco does not renew with Real Madrid: Between Juve, Milan and Zidane, the situation

There isn't any renewal in place between Isco and Real Madrid as the player's future is in heavy doubt. The problem? Florentino Perez. According to Marca, Zidane and Isco would both be happy to continue together but it is Perez who isn't convinced about renewing his contract as he is considering selling him. Isco has been an important player for Real Madrid but he has never been able to get much playing time for them.



HE COULD LEAVE THE CLUB - Isco is currently making close to 2.5 million euros per season which is way off Ronaldo, Bale, Benzema, James and Kroos. Isco's agent wants Real Madrid to double his salary but Perez does not consider him to be an important piece within his squad. He also knows that next summer might be his last chance to cash in on the Spanish international. Many teams remain very interested in Isco including Arsenal, Tottenham, Liverpool, Barcelona, Juventus, Roma and Milan. It will take at least a 25 million euros offer to catch Perez' attention but he won't likely settle for anything under 30+ million euros.

