Dejar de meter mierda que ya iban a salir mis otros dos compañeros... no sabía yo que sé podían hacer 4 cambios https://t.co/CFnYgNZcbM — ISCO ALARCON (@isco_alarcon) 23 dicembre 2017

Real Madrid star Isco Alcaron is reported to have refused to continue his warm up training during the Clasico clash ( read here ). The Spaniard, however, has immediately reacted to the report with a Tweet against Spanish journalists.“Stop with this shit”, Isco literally wrote on Twitter.“I knew two of my teammates would have entered the pitch, I didn’t know four substitutions are allowed in football.”​Isco is being linked with moves to Manchester United and Juventus but his release clause is set to € 700 million.