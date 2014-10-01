Isco laughs off reports of his ‘mutiny’
23 December at 17:18Real Madrid star Isco Alcaron is reported to have refused to continue his warm up training during the Clasico clash (read here). The Spaniard, however, has immediately reacted to the report with a Tweet against Spanish journalists.
“Stop with this shit”, Isco literally wrote on Twitter.
“I knew two of my teammates would have entered the pitch, I didn’t know four substitutions are allowed in football.”
Isco is being linked with moves to Manchester United and Juventus but his release clause is set to € 700 million.
Dejar de meter mierda que ya iban a salir mis otros dos compañeros... no sabía yo que sé podían hacer 4 cambios https://t.co/CFnYgNZcbM— ISCO ALARCON (@isco_alarcon) 23 dicembre 2017
