The game from the lookout tower. With Hazard or Mbappe in the viewfinder, either one between Isco and James Rodriguez is too many at Real Madrid. Zidane is giving more space to the Spaniard, who is ever closer to a renewal of his contract expiring in 2018. Isco has played 1,265 minutes this season, the Colombian 680 minutes: only 190 minutes together. Yesterday Isco scored in the 3-0 against Alaves, rising his total to 7 goals in the 2016/2017 La Liga, five more than James.



Both were juxtaposed with Italian clubs in key market: with James Rodriguez to Juve and Inter, and Juventus and Milan both interested in Isco. But their futures will be difficult to see in Serie A. James seems more destined for England, where interest from Manchester United and Chelsea has developed. For the Blues James could play in the role of technical counterpart for Hazard (or alternative should the Belgian move the other direction). Isco, after rumors from Barcelona and Manchester City, seems more likely now to stay at Real Madrid. Zidane exposes himself personally to him "I want him to stay here” said the French coach at the press conference, “he is an important player for us and is doing well."