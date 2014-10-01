Isco’s Barcelona summer switch unlikely despite Real Madrid contract talks stalling
26 January at 13:08Real Madrid star Isco has yet to put pen to paper on a new agreement with the Merengues. The Spaniard has 18 months left in his contract with the LaLiga giants and has reportedly put new contract talks as he wants to get regular game time at the Santiago Bernabeu and, at the moment, he’s not part of the team’s regular starters under Zinedine Zidane.
If Isco fails to sign a new contract before next summer, the Spaniard will have just one year left in his contract which means Real Madrid would be in danger of lose the talented footballer for free.
The LaLiga giants, however, want to make Isco sign a new deal and would only be open to sell him for a huge transfer fee in case he refuses to sign a new contract with the club.
According to reports in Spain, Barcelona are long time admirers of the former Malaga ace although Real Madrid are not open to sell their star to their most hatred rivals at any price. According to Madrid-barcelona.com, Barcelona won’t manage to sign Isco in the summer whatever offer they make.
