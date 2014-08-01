Leander Dendoncker has given West Ham fans a lot of hope with his recent comments, revealing that he was close to moving to the East London club, and that the Irons were "a nice club."

The 22-year-old is considered to be one of Belgium’s most promising talents, and was apparently close to joining the Hammers in January, only for David Moyes’ side to never meet his €22 million price.

West Ham weren’t willing to go over the €15m mark, two thirds of which would have come in bonuses anyway.

Speaking to Heet Leetste Nieuws, the Anderlecht star said that he “was on the phone every day with my agent.

"I was told: 'Be patient, it will come around, maybe at the very end.”

The 22-year-old scored five Jupiler League goals last season, and is also liked by Juventus, among others.

"I was constantly working on that transfer, instead of just focusing on training, I was wrong, I realize that, but it was the first time I came into such a situation, I just did not know how I had to deal with it.

"This time I have tackled it differently.

"I did not hang on the phone all the time, and certainly after [Sofiane] Hanni had left, I had agreed that they would not let me go again.

"If deals still have to be arranged in the evening on 31 January, the chance is small that there is a breakthrough - that was also the case when they called me to Neerpede, but West Ham seemed to me a nice club to take the next step in my career."