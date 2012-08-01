Alexandre Lacazette. The Gunners have reportedly identified the 25-year-old as the man they want to replace Chilean play-maker Alexis Sanchez.

According to reports in The Mirror , Arsenal are lining up a mega-money summer bid for Lyon striker. The Gunners have reportedly identified the 25-year-old as the man they want to replace Chilean play-maker Alexis Sanchez.

Lacazette has always been a player that coach Arsene Wenger admires and the North London club have already had a reported £35 million bid rejected last summer. Now it’s believed that they are ready to trigger the £60 million release clause written into his current deal at Lyon, to bring him to the Premier League.



They will face competition however, with Premier League rivals and Saturday’s opponents Liverpool also reportedly preparing to make an advance on the player. The Anfield club will firstly have to off-load England striker Daniel Sturridge before they can make a move on the player that Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has now stated will be sold at the end of the season.