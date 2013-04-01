Barcelona believe that they have secured a deal for Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho. The Catalan giants are ready to spend some of the £198M they collected from the sale of Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain and are confident of closing out an agreement for his international team-mate later this week.





According to The Sun , the Blaugrana will make a £90M offer for the 25-year-old and believe that Liverpool chiefs will accept their latest offer having already had a £72M bid rejected. Despite Reds boss Jurgen Klopp constantly stating that his star play-maker is not for sale, the journal believes the power brokers at Anfield will overrule him and allow the player to make the switch to La Liga.

If the deal goes through, it will equal the British transfer record set by bitter rivals Manchester United when they signed Romelu Lukaku last month. Coutinho did not play in Liverpool’s 2-1 win over Athletic Bilbao last weekend due to a back complaint.