The Brazilian international is said that a “good friend” was under-used by PSG, and eventually allowed to join the North London side.

Lucas had fallen out of favour since Neymar and Kylian Mbappe’ joined in the summer for a combined

402 million.

Though he tallied a record 12 Ligue 1 goals last season, Lucas found himself being marginalized this season, and agreed to terms with Spurs two days ago.

"I'm sad because he's a good friend, a quality player who has been used very little," Neymar said about Lucas, who only played 72 minutes in Ligue 1 play this season.

"I think it's very unfair. He's my brother in football. I wish him all the best. Regardless of the destination, I hope he'll score a lot of goals and that he'll return to the Brazil team."

Lucas will be Champions League eligible Tottenham, having failed to record a single appearance with the franciliens in the elite competitions this season.

"He's not just a friend, he's someone who has a lot of quality," Neymar added. "He could have been used a lot more here, I'm sure of that, but I'm not the team's owner. For me, he should never have left Paris."