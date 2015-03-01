It was a memorable weekend for Italian international striker Giampaolo Pazzini. The 33-year-old joined Spanish side Levante on-loan from Verona until the end of the season and made an immediate impact by scoring on his home debut in Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Real Madrid.



His now customary “snake eyes” celebration has sent fans into a frenzy, and the club have tweeted a way for supporters to imitate their new hero.



Using the #HandMade, Levante produced a cut out and keep hand that can be affixed to a lollypop stick so everyone can now celebrate the Pazzini way.