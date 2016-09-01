It's time for Niang to learn Russian, his time in Italy is likely over
21 December at 15:35By: Matthew Klimberg (@KlimbergCalcio)
The most expensive signing in Torino history is quickly becoming to most expensive failure as well. M’Baye Niang was brought in by Sinisa Mihajlovic, who was familiar with him from their days at AC Milan. However, the reunion has been nothing but rosy, and now it seems like the summer import is getting set for a winter export.
Yesterday we reported that Niang’s opportunities in the northern Italian city were dwindling. After scoring only one goal this season, he’s been relegated to the bench of late. In what may have been his final opportunity, an injury to Adem Ljalic forced him into the starting role against Roma in the Coppa Italia last night.
However, he was removed after 72 ineffective minutes. In fact, his replacement, Alex Berenguer assisted on a goal with his first opportunity only seconds after he came on for Niang.
As the striker watched his replacement slot a precise pass to Simone Edera for the easy goal, it’s likely Niang saw his Torino career, and his time in Italy, flash before his eyes. It seems all but certain that Torino will look to offload him in January. Spartak Moscow seems the most likely destination as they’ve had strong interest for some time now.
