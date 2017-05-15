‘It’s time to go’: AC Milan target can leave, says agent

AC Milan are being heavily linked with Fiorentina star Milan Badelj over the last few months. The Croat of the Croatian playmaker expires in June 2018 and the former Hambuerg SV star does not want to sign a contract extensions with the Tuscans. Tottenham had previously been linked with signing Badelj as well.



“I still have to receive the money for taking Baldej to Fiorentina”, Dejan Joskimovic told firenzeviola.it.



“The player wanted to leave last summer as well and he actually had some very important offers. Fiorentina blocked his exit but it is time for him to leave now. He only has one year left in his contract and Fiorentina need to sell him. It’s time for Badelj to leave Fiorentina.”



“We haven’t received any contract offer from Fiorentina but we’d not be interested anyway. A move to AC Milan? Baldelj can play in every Serie A team, including Juventus even if I don’t think they are interested at the moment.”

