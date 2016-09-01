Reports in the Italian media this morning claims that Inter defender Andrea Ranocchia will be heading to the Premier League this month. The 28-year-old finds himself out of the plane of new Nerazzurri boss Stefano Pioli and it seems his salvation may lie at either West Ham United or Watford.



Having been heralded as one of Italy’s brightest talents when he broke onto the scene at Bari back in 2008, his move to Inter in 2011 looked to be the start of his journey to stardom culminating in him leading his country for several years to come. Unfortunately, this failed to materialise and after being sent out on loan to Sampdoria for the second-half of last season, his return to his parent club in the summer has seen him spend more time on the substitute’s bench than on the field.



Hammers boss Slaven Bilic wants defensive reinforcements but a chance to reunite with his former boss at the San Siro, Walter Mazzarri, may tip the balance in favour of The Hornets.