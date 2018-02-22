Italy, Di Biagio: 'This is a step in the right direction for us'

Italy took on England earlier on today as the game ended in a tie. Vardy had opened the scoring for England in the first half but Lorenzo Insigne responded by converted a late penalty-kick as this was Italy's first goals in 374 minutes of play. After the game, Azzurri interim coach Gigi Di Biagio spoke to Rai Sport about the game, here is what he had to say on the matter:



" Step in the right direction? Surely, we were more consistent during the game and we didn't make as many mistakes compared to the game against Argentina. I am happy with how we played tonight and as I've said before, I was also happy by the way we had played in the second half of our game against Argentina. Personality? We have a ton of personality in this locker-room, the important thing is to get the necessary results. After we scored the equalizer tonight, we even tried to get the win. This for me is personality...".



Italy's next game will now be in May as they will take on Saudi Arabia (May 28th 2018). It remains to be seen if Di Biagio is still with the senior team at the moment in time...



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)