Italia, Di Biagio: 'We played a good second half, it's the start of a new era...'

Italy Interim head coach Gigi Di Biagio spoke to the Rai about the Argentina-Italy game (2-0), here is what he had to say on the matter:



" We did suffer their quality a little at first and we lost a lot of ground because of this. We tried to get the ball back by being aggressive but we did not get it often enough. I think that we played a good second half and it was a chance for our younger lads to grow up. Let's not forget that on the other side, we had to play against the 2014 World Cup finalists. There is a lot of work to do but we knew this before the game. We put the elimination versus Sweden behind us as we now have to look forward. This is the start of a new era for us so we have to be positive about it...".



Italy will now face England in another international friendly game early next week.