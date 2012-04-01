Italia, here is the new World cup shirt (pics)
25 September at 09:00Italy's defeat to Spain will likely force them to have to participate in the playoff round if they want to play in next year's World cup. The FIGC did not lose much time as they (alongside Puma) prepared the new Italian national team shirts for this upcoming World cup. The shirts will officially be presented in October but Footy Headlines presented a few previews of the shirt. As you can see be clicking in the gallery section, the team logo changed a little bit. What do you thik of this jersey?
