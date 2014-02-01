Italia, Tavecchio: 'Napoli star always needs to play for us...'

FIGC president Carlo Tavecchio spoke to Rai Sport before the Spain-Italy game (it is currently 2-0 for Spain) as he spoke about a few Azzurri topics: " For me Insigne always needs to play but it is not up to me to decide who plays and who doesn't play. We need one result tonight which is a shame since both Italy and Spain deserved to progress right away. Even if we don't win it won't be a drama since we will still have the chance to progress but we will have to play the playoff round. We have 16 points and have done very well. I like the way we presented ourselves in games to date. As I said let's avoid the drama since this is unecessary....".



As Spain have a commanding lead in the game, this means that they will surely finish atop the group. Italy will have to bounce-back as soon as possible as they play against Israel on Tuesday in Italy.