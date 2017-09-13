Italian and Spanish media praise Messi as Barcelona destroy Juve
13 September at 14:55Italian and Spanish media are full of praise for Lionel Messi after the Argentinean’s brilliant performance against Juventus yesterday night.
Messi scored the first two goals in his career against Gigi Buffon and Twitter has literally gone mad for the performance of the Barcelona star.
Front pages of Italian and Spanish media are all dedicated to Messi. For Mundo Deportivo Messi is ‘El Divo’ (the VIP), whilst Sport’s main headline is a plain, simple and classic ‘Mamma mia’.
Il Corriere dello Sport in Italy plays with the words ‘Messi sotto’, which in one word, means ‘Submitted’, with a big picture of Juventus’ defenders watching each other after one of Messi’s goals.
The Argentinean has had a tremendous start to the season with eight goals scored in the opening six games of the season.
Ernesto Valverde has now moved La Pulga from the right wing to the central attack and the manager’s tactical changes seem to have already brought to some kind of results.
Watch the front pages f Italian and Spanish media in our gallery.
Go to comments