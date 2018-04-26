The security plan will be developed in the coming days during a meeting at the Police Headquarters, according to reports . Security duties in the stadium, as well as around it, will start several hours before the important clash. Some safety actions will also be taken in the centre of the city, as the police expect fans in that area ahead of kick-off.

Liverpool certainly have an advantage heading into the second leg, as they lead 5-2 on aggregate as it stands. However, considering what Roma managed to do against Barcelona, a comeback shouldn't be ruled out, especially at the Olimpico.

The game will be played on Wednesday next week, with kick-off scheduled at 20:45 as usual in the Champions League.

After yesterday's clashes in Liverpool, as a fan was stabbed by two Roma ultras, everyone's eyes are now on the return match between the Giallorossi and the Reds in Rome.