Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is reportedly looking at possible replacements for Zinedine Zidane and the list is a long one.

While Zidane has won two consecutive Champions League titles since he joined and also won the La Liga last season, he seems to have lost the trust of a lot of people around the club because of the club’s performances this season. The club is currently fourth in the La Liga and 19 points behind Barcelona.

Mundo Deportivo suggest that Perez is already looking for possible replacements for Zidane and the duo of Joachim Low and Mauricio Pochettino top the list. The list though, doesn’t end there, despite Pochettino having impressed Perez the most already at Tottenham.

The trio of Antonio Conte, Massimiliano Allegri and Jurgen Klopp have been offered through third-parties but no definitive decision has been made as yet. It is currently a process of collecting information about who to appoint in the summer.