Italian FA's new commissioner unveiled today

The President of the Italian Olympic committee, CONI, Giovanni Malago, held a press conferenc today to unveil the new commissioner of the Italian FA, the FIGC.



During the presentation, Malago answered questions regarding a wide variety of topics, beginning with how long the FIGC will lackits own President: "The commissionership will be for six months, until July 30. Honestly no-one can say if that’s too many or not enough. If it’s the latter, we’ll prolong it for as long as needed.



"We chose Fabbricini and two sub-commissioners, Clarizia and Costacurta, whose CVs speak for themselves. They will have the support of people with extremely specific skills, Professor Massimo Proto and Dr. Alberto De Nigro" Malago continued.



When the new commissioner Fabbricini himself was asked about if current caretaker coach Di Biagio will be in charge of the national team over the next two friendlies he replied: "It’s premature to say now. We haven’t talked to anyone yet, but we’ll find a solution and Costacurta will help."