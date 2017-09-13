Italian football sets new high thanks to Chelsea star

Looks like new Chelsea signing Davide Zappacosta has settled in pretty well at the Stamford Bridge. The Italian right-back scored a stunner in his Stamford Bridge debut although he later admitted that he tried to cross the ball rather than cross it towards the goal.



Anyway, the outcome was positive for Chelsea who smashed Qarabag 6-0 claiming the top spot of their group given that Roma held Atletico Madrid to 0-0 draw at the Olimpico.

Zappacosta’s goal allows Italian football to reach a new high given that the Italian has become the 100th Italian goal scorer in Champions League.



The likes of Alex Del Piero, Pippo and Simone Inzaghi Christian Vieri, Enrico Chiesa, Francesco Totti, Sandro Mazzola are among Zappacosta’s illustrous predecessors.



Thanks to the 25-year-old Italian football has touched a new high although there were no more good news for the Belpaese yesterday night as neither Juve nor Roma got the three points in the season European debut.

