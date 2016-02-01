Suffering relegation from the Premier League with Hull City has not dampened Italian international defender Andrea Ranocchia’s desire to remain in England next season. After last weekend’s 4-0 defeat to Crystal Palace in which he was guilty of gifting the Eagles their opening goal, the 29-year-old will return to his parent club Inter for a brief time before assessing his next career move.





La Gazzetta dello Sport (via Calciomercato.com) writes that Ranocchia has enjoyed his time with The Tigers and despite dropping into the second tier, would like to remain at the KCOM Stadium next season. After failing to beat the drop however, Hull chiefs will have to watch their spending and are believed to be unsure whether they could afford to take the man from Umbria on a permanent deal.

The player himself believes he has shown that he can adapt to the physical side of the English game and feels the Premier League is the right place for him to continue his career.