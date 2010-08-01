Italian journalist tells Chelsea to forget about signing Torino star
24 August at 11:35If Chelsea boss Antonio Conte was thinking about making a move for Torino striker Andrea Belotti before the transfer window closes then according to one Italian journalist, he will have to think again. Niccolo Ceccarini claims that the 23-year-old hot-shot, whose goals have propelled him onto the radar of some of Europe’s biggest clubs, will not be leaving the peninsula this season.
Indeed, Ceccarini old Transfer Market Web that the Italian international would; “renew his deal with Torino, most notably after all the speculation this summer was about him. Before adding that; "Monaco’s interest remained, but the player will stay for another season in Turin."
Conte is understood to be in the market for another front-man despite his big money signing of Alvaro Morata this summer. With Diego Costa exiled in Brazil, the Italian is looking for more firepower and Belotti was one of the names linked with a move to Stamford Bridge. Transfer Market Web also claims that Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy is also a possible target but The Foxes have denied any interest from the champions.
