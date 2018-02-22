Italian media praise Roma as Catalan papers hit out at Barcelona

Every European paper out this morning is talking about Roma’s stunning 3-0 win against Barcelona yesterday night. The Serie A giants managed to qualify for the semi-finals of the Champions League with a stunning comeback after a 4-1 defeat in Barcelona last week.



La Gazzetta dello Sport, Il Corriere dello Sport and Tuttosport praise Roma to the sky this morning with headlines that underline how incredible, passionate and absolutely brilliant the giallorossi performance was yesterday night.



“Imperial Roma”, writes La Gazzetta dello Sport, “Roma in the myth” is the headline chosen by Il Corriere dello Sport.



The atmosphere is different in Cataluña were local papers are absolutely mad at Ernesto Valverde’s side.



“No excuses” is the headline chosen by Sport but every other Catalan and Spanish paper is just as harsh as Sport is.



“Complete European fiasco (Marca) and “The fall of Rome” (Mundo Deportivo) are probably the most iconic headlines of front pages of Spanish newspapers out this morning.



