Marcello Nicchi, president of the Italian Referees Association, announced some staggering details during a press conference today.

"At the Italian Referees' Association, a package arrived to me, the vice president and the designator Rizzoli. All three of these contained bullets," said Marcello Nicchi.

This can only be explained, although not justified, by looking at what's caused the most controversy in Serie A lately, VAR. Lazio fans, in particular, have declared war on the new technology due to the number of points it has cost them so far this season. However, you could argue that all of these decisions were the right ones, even though it must be said Lazio have been the victim of a few odd decisions.



With that said, VAR has more or less only improved the game since it was launched, which also is why several other competitions, such as the World Cup, are taking after the Serie A.