Italian senator thinks Paulo Dybala could be useful to solve North Korea crisis

Italian senator Antonio Razzi has a bizarre idea on how to solve the North Korea crisis. The right-wing senator (he is a politician of Forza Italia, the party Silvio Berlusconi leads) is convinced that Juventus star Paulo Dybala could help the International community to solve one of the biggest threats of our recent times.



Razzi has travelled several times in North Korea and ensures he is a very close friend of North Korean dictator Kim Jong-Un.



“He [Kim Jong-Us Un is very passionate about sports and music, that’s why I’m trying to get Dybala involved”, Sen. Razzi told Radio Cusano Campus.



“I want to bring Paulo Dybala to North Korea, and I’m also trying with [Italian pop group] Il Volo



“I know that Kim Jong- “If I take Dybala there, there will be 200,000 people in the stadium and they’d have to put up big screens too. It would be a national party.”

