Real Madrid are already drafting their shopping list for next summer and Italian international striker Andrea Belotti is one of the names at the top of that list.





Spanish portal Don Balon claims the 23-year-old is high on the radar in the capital as President Florentino Perez prepares for some big name arrivals next summer. Belotti has a €100M release clause in his current deal in Turin which applies to any clubs from outside the peninsula with both Manchester United and Chelsea also monitoring the situation.

Belotti joins Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Bayern Munich frontman Robert Lewandowski as attacking options for Perez who is also reported to be lining-up moves for unsettled Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez, Chelsea play-maker Eden Hazard and Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea.



This summer has been quiet by Real’s standards with coach Zinedine Zidane keeping faith with the team that won the domestic title and Champions League last term. Some outstanding young players have also made the step up from the club’s “B” team such as attacking midfielder Marco Asensio.