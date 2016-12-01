AC Milan beat Juventus on penalties to win Italian Super Cup | goals and highlights

Juventus and AC Milan did not play yesterday in Serie A as they are having a direct meeting in Doha today in the Italian Super Cup final. The Old Lady won both the Serie A title and the Coppa Italia last year, but AC Milan have gained qualification to this year's final as they were the Coppa Italia runnerups last term.



Max Allegri has picked Gonzalo Higuain and Mario Mandzukic from the first minute with Paulo Dybala starting on bench. Montella, on the other hand has decided to start Carlos Bacca up front in place of Gianluca Lapadula.



