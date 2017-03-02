

Despite the recent dismissal of Claudio Ranieri at Leicester City, Italian coaches are still in-vogue in the Premier League. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport this morning, the current top two men in Serie A are causing a stir in north London.

It’s already been well documented that Juventus coach Massimo Allegri is believed to be Arsenal’s primary target should Arsene Wenger vacate his position this summer, and now the Gunners bitter rivals Spurs are looking to get in on the act with the pink journal writing that Roma tactician Luciano Spalletti, is the man chairman Daniel Levy wants to replace Mauricio Pochettino should the Argentine head to the Camp Nou to take over from Luis Enrique.



The (soon to be) vacant position at the Catalan giants is the hottest of hot-seats but the 45-year-old has impressed Barca officials with his diligent work at both Southampton and Spurs. Of course, Pochettino is just one of many names linked to the post alongside Sevilla’s Jorge Sampaoli and Athletic Bilbao’s Ernesto Valverde.