Germany, England and, of course, Italy. Bundesliga, Premier League and Serie A: Italians win in major European championships. Carlo Ancelotti, Antonio Conte and Massimiliano Allegri, all linked to each other by the Bianconeri colors, have brought Bayern Munich, Chelsea and Juventus into triumph. Not just them, though. In Russia, Massimo Carrera led the Spartak Moscow to win the national title after 16 years.

There are 18 coaches who train in the first five European Championships. And attention to the Champions chapter: if Massimiliano Allegri brings Juve to the top of Europe, he will be the third Italian coach to have won it over the last 6 years. Italians do It Better...