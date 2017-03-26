Italy and Juventus defenderis in the middle of a storm after that he was spotted clubbing yesterday night after leaving Italy national team training camp for personal reasons. The Italian defender played 90 minutes in Italy’s 2-0 win over Albania on Friday night before leaving the national team training camp ahead of the friendly match against Holland which will be played on Tuesday in Amsterdam.His decision to leave the national team training camp had already created controversies as his club Juventus will be facing Napoli in a crucial Serie A clash next week-end and Italy’ permission to leave the national team in advance did not make some Napoli fans happy.Mario Mandzukic also left Croatia national team training camp in advance, also due to personal reasons whilst Gonzalo Higuain and Dani Alves are on their way back to Turin as they are suspended for the next games of Argentina and Brazil.Here’s the picture of Barzagli that circulates on social media and that is creating many controversies in Italy at the moment as Napoli-Juventus is just around the corner.