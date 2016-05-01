Italy boss Ventura accuses Mario Balotelli of clubbing

Italy boss Giampiero Ventura has released an interview with La Repubblica to talk about the future of the azzurri national team. The Italian tactician was asked the reasons why he hasn’t given Balotelli a national team call-up and Ventura replied: “I must try to recover his talent. He’s not a young player and it’s a pity to lose him. Big teams win with their group and not with single stars, organization is needed.”



“Conte’s EURO 2016 was so successful because of the organization. It’s hard to be organized when you only have three days to work with players but one always needs to follow rules and work hard. One can’t go to bed at five, whoever goes to the Hollywood (one of Milan’s most popular clubs where many footballers usually go) on a Sunday, would remain in limbo on Wednesday.”



“Who is able to follow rules can play until 40 year-old. Players like Barzagli, Bonucci, Chiellini, Buffon and De Rossi are hard workers and an example for young players.”

