It’s time to archive the two friendly matches that Italy have recently undergone against Argentina and England and to focus on the future as the Azzurri look to get stability back into the ranks.



Luigi Di Biagio’s temporary time at the helm is all but over and now the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) seem to be clear about whom they want in permanent charge of the national team.



According to Corriere dello Sport, that man is Carlo Ancelotti and the person responsible for selecting the new Head-Coach, Alessandro Costacurta, has already made contact with the former Juve, Milan, Chelsea, Bayern and Real Madrid tactician, to see if he would be prepared to lead the team towards the European Championships in 2020.



It’s understood however, that Ancelotti has not given a definite response; he has always stated that he would like another job outside of the peninsula with the Premier League believed to be his preferred destination.



Arsenal have already shown interest as they look to replace Arsene Wenger and there are still question marks over the futures of Mauricio Pochettino and Jose Mourinho at Spurs and Manchester United respectively.



Corriere also states that Ancelotti has until the end of April to give the federation his answer.