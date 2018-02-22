Italy, Costacurta confirms Ancelotti talks
24 April at 15:35Italian Football Federation (FIGC) vice-commissioner Alessandro Costacurta has confirmed having held talks with Carlo Ancelotti, but admitted they did not discuss about the possibility of taking over the national team’s coach.
The Azurri are without a head coach after they parted ways with Gian Piero Ventura after Italy failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup. The former Real Madrid and Bayern Munich manager was in Rome and reports suggested that he is in discussion for Italy job.
However, Costacurta has stressed that the new coach will only be announced on 20 May.
"Carlo was in Rome for personal reasons We have not officially talked about the national team job because we are loyal to the rules. We did not discuss about this subject,” Costacurta told Sky Sport.
“Soon, there will be an official meeting. There is a vision that could see Carlo as the Italy national team’s coach. On 20 May, we will know who will be the new coach.”
