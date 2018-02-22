Italy, Cutrone makes his senior team debut: the latest

Patrick Cutrone is having a fantastic season for AC Milan as he got his azzurri senior team debut tonight in the Argentina vs Italy game (which ended 2-0 for Lionel Messi's team). Patrick Cutrone has been having an incredible season for Milan as he has been one of the main reasons (alongside Rino Gattuso's arrival) why they have been climbing back up the Italian Serie A standings. The 20 year old came on to replace Ciro Immobile as he got a few minutes towards the end of the game. Argentina ended up winning by a 2-0 score line but Patrick Cutrone will remember this moment for ever.



The youngster has scored 13 goals so far this season for the rossoneri club which is very impressive. The only U-21 player that has more goals than him in Europe's top leagues is PSG's Kylian Mbappé who was paid over 100 million euros last summer...