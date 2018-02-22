Italy: Di Biagio names training camp squad

Caretaker Italy CT Luigi Di Biagio has named his squad for next week’s training camp at Coverciano. Trainings at Italy’s training ground will be held on Monday and Tuesday. Di Biagio could not call any player from Juventus, Milan or Lazio due to their Coppa Italia commitments. Alessandro Bastoni is the only Atalanta player that has been called-up.



The talented centre-back mostly plays for the Primavera team of La Dea so his call-up should not have any effect Giampiero’s Gasperini’s side trip to Turin where they will face Juventus in the return leg of the semi-finals of the Coppa Italia next week.



Here’s the full squad list:



Goalkeepers: Simone Scuffet [Udinese], Alex Meret [Spal]



Defenders: Alessandro Bastoni [Atalanta], Cristiano Biraghi [Fiorentina], Antonio Barreca [Torino], Davide Biraschi [Genoa], Kevin Bonifazi [Torino], Federico Ceccherini [Crotone], Gian Marco Ferrari [Sampdoria], Lorenzo Venuti [Benevento], Francesco Zampano [Udinese]



​Midfielders: Daniele Baselli [Torino], Marco Benassi [Fiorentina], Danilo Cataldi [Benevento], Alberto Grassi [Spal], Rolando Mandragora [Crotone], Lorenzo Pellegrini [Roma]



Strikers: Domenico Berardi [Sassuolo], Gianluca Caprari [Sampdoria], Federico Chiesa [Fiorentina], Federico Di Francesco [Bologna], Roberto Inglese [Chievo Verona], Andrea Pinamonti [Inter], Matteo Politano [Sassuolo]



