Italy fails to elect FIGC president, will be run by commission

The Italian football federation failed to elect presidents for its governing body and Serie A. Both the FIGC and top league in Italy will be run without a president, and instead be headed up by a commission.



Following the elimination of Italy from World Cup contention, Carlo Tavecchio, reluctantly, resigned as head of the FIGC, one week after the infamous defeat to Sweden at the San Siro. The resignation has left the organization without a head, and has been unable to hire a new manager to replace the disgraced Giam Piero Ventura for the national team.



As a result, the FIGC will be run by a commission. However, it’s unclear whether such a leadership structure will be approved by FIFA, which requires a president for national football leadership bodies.



Representatives from Serie A, Serie B, the Players’ Union, the Lega Pro, the Coach’s Union, the Referees’ Association and the Amateur League all took part in the lengthy voting process on Monday.



Gabriele Gravina, Cosimo Sibilia and Damiano Tommasi were candidates, but none received the required 75% after three rounds of voting.

