Italy national team call-ups: Marchisio and Scuffet are present, the latest

The Italian national team coach Gian Piero Ventura called up 26 players for the games against Uruguay and Lichtenstein (on June 7th and June 11th 2017). He called up 5 Juventus players (Buffon, Barzagli, Bonucci, Chiellini and Marchisio) plus another two Atalanta players who have Juventus ties (Caldara and Spinazzola).





​Here is the complete list of call-ups:



GOALKEEPERS - *Gianluigi Buffon (Juventus), Gianluigi Donnarumma (Milan), Simone Scuffet (Udinese);



DEFENDERS- Davide Astori (Fiorentina), *Andrea Barzagli (Juventus), *Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus), **Mattia Caldara (Atalanta), **Federico Ceccherini (Crotone), *Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus), Danilo D’Ambrosio (Inter), Matteo Darmian (Manchester United), Emerson Palmieri dos Santos (Roma), Leonardo Spinazzola (Atalanta);



MIDFIELDERS - Daniele De Rossi (Roma), *Claudio Marchisio (Juventus), Riccardo Montolivo (Milan), **Lorenzo Pellegrini (Sassuolo), Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain);



WINGERS- Federico Bernardeschi (Fiorentina), Antonio Candreva (Inter), Stephan El Shaarawy (Roma), Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli);



STRIKERS - Andrea Belotti (Torino), Eder Citadin Martins (Inter), Manolo Gabbiadini (Southampton), Ciro Immobile (Lazio).



* From June 5th.

** Till June 5th.



The Italian national team Twitter account re-posted a tweet confirming that Milan's Alessio Romagnoli was also called-up by Ventura.