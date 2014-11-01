Italy national team call-ups: Marchisio and Scuffet are present, the latest
27 May at 19:15The Italian national team coach Gian Piero Ventura called up 26 players for the games against Uruguay and Lichtenstein (on June 7th and June 11th 2017). He called up 5 Juventus players (Buffon, Barzagli, Bonucci, Chiellini and Marchisio) plus another two Atalanta players who have Juventus ties (Caldara and Spinazzola).
Here is the complete list of call-ups:
GOALKEEPERS - *Gianluigi Buffon (Juventus), Gianluigi Donnarumma (Milan), Simone Scuffet (Udinese);
DEFENDERS- Davide Astori (Fiorentina), *Andrea Barzagli (Juventus), *Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus), **Mattia Caldara (Atalanta), **Federico Ceccherini (Crotone), *Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus), Danilo D’Ambrosio (Inter), Matteo Darmian (Manchester United), Emerson Palmieri dos Santos (Roma), Leonardo Spinazzola (Atalanta);
MIDFIELDERS - Daniele De Rossi (Roma), *Claudio Marchisio (Juventus), Riccardo Montolivo (Milan), **Lorenzo Pellegrini (Sassuolo), Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain);
WINGERS- Federico Bernardeschi (Fiorentina), Antonio Candreva (Inter), Stephan El Shaarawy (Roma), Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli);
STRIKERS - Andrea Belotti (Torino), Eder Citadin Martins (Inter), Manolo Gabbiadini (Southampton), Ciro Immobile (Lazio).
* From June 5th.
** Till June 5th.
The Italian national team Twitter account re-posted a tweet confirming that Milan's Alessio Romagnoli was also called-up by Ventura.
