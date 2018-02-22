Italy, Rivera: 'We have to build a culture and a winning mentality...'

Gianni Rivera spoke to Rai Sport a few minutes before the start of the England versus Italy game, here is what he had to say on the matter:



"For me, It's the third time that I come here. I hope that we win tonight as we won the previous two times that I was here as a player. I don't think we are starting from zero since there are some interesting pieces that are already in place here. We have to build a culture and a winning mentality that's for sure. I do see some positives but we will have to be more consistent. We have to find ourselves after a difficult few months. The important thing is that every player that steps on the pitch has to do their respective job. I know it can be confusing since the players know that they might soon have a new coach, let's see...".



Gigi Di Biagio is the current interim head coach as this could very well be his last game as Azzurri boss...