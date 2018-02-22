Italy set to make a few changes ahead of their game against England, the latest

Italy are coming off a 2-0 loss to Argentina as they will be hoping to get a better result early next week against the English national football team. The national team is in a transition period as they failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup thus leading to the Gian Piero Ventura sacking. Gigi Di Biagio is the current interim head coach as the FIGC do not seem to be in any hurry to find Ventura's successor.



A FEW CHANGES TO BE MADE - Gigi Buffon played against Argentina as this might've been his last International game. Gigio Donnarumma will be getting the start against England as Leonardo Spinazzola, Lorenzo Pellegrini and Torino man Andrea Belotti might also all get the starts.



There have been rumors that the Italian national team would like to hire a big name coach like Ancelotti, Conte or Mancini but they will have to be patient. In the mean time, Gigi Di Biagio is on trial as he will be hoping for a better result against England.



Here is the Italy probable formation for their game against England:



Italy: Donnarumma; De Sciglio, Bonucci, Rugani, Spinazzola; Pellegrini, Jorginho, Verratti; Chiesa, Belotti, Insigne.