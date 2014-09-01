Italy star praises Chelsea boss Conte

Italy and Valencia star Simone Zaza has released an interview with Sky Sport revealing a few things about the new chapter of his career and his new life in Spain.



The 26-year-old joined the La Liga side on loan with option to buy this past January and the La Liga giants have made his loan move from Juventus permanent in the summer.

The former Juventus star, however, ‘forgot’ to mention his former Juve boss Max Allegri when he was asked to mention the most influential managers in his career.



“Di Francesco and Conte are the managers that taught me the most. I am sure Di Francesco will do well with Roma. He has helped me so much.”



Conte did train Zaza when the Italian was the head coach of the azzurri team. The duo has never worked together at Juventus. Max Allegri has been Zaza’s only manager in Turin as he only spent one year at the J Stadium.

