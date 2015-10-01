Italy, Tavecchio: "Everyone applauded me. I wasn't on the field..."

It was a national fiasco as Italy failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup (the first time since 1958). Since getting knocked out by Sweden, Italy have let go coach Gian Piero Ventura as Carlo Tavecchio (who was the Italian football president) also stepped down from his position. It is now a new era of Italian football that is set to begin. Here is what Carlo Tavecchio had to say to the press during a Lega Calcio meeting :



" All of the teams applauded my work so I am happy about this. There will be a new Lega meeting on Wednesday and there are good chances that the new President will be elected at that moment". Tavecchio then spoke about the Italy debacle as he defended himself : "I have a pretty good track record. Italy games against Sweden? Well I didn't play in these games. I did not score an own-goal or miss a penalty kick but that's how things go sometimes....".

Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)