Italy are tempted to run with Gigi Donnarumma and Eder ahead of tonight’s friendly with Holland, according to the latest reports from our correspondents.

Calciomercato’s team present at the Coverciano training complex believes that the Azzurri have a formation in mind for tomorrow’s friendly with Holland.

Italy have trained with a 3-5-2 formation, with Gianluigi Donnarumma getting the start in goal. He has been linked to a major £130 million move to Manchester City, with rivals United also very interested.

Daniele Rugani, Leonardo Bonucci and Alessio Romagnoli are in defence, maintaining the Juve-Milan domination at the back.

After a string of strong performanes, Torino’s Davide Zappacosta gets the nod on the right, while Matteo Darmian of Manchester United will line up on the left.

Daniele De Rossi is set to play in midfield, and catch up with Dino Zoff’s 112 international caps. Marco Verratti and Marco Parolo are set to join him in midfield, while Ciro Immobile and Eder are to play up front. The Inter striker’s presence is a bit of a surprise.

The Dutch team is in turmoil after losing a qualifier to Bulgaria at the weekend, leaving the Oranje in peril of not qualifying for Russia 2018, mere months into the process.