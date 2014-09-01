Italy, Ventura hints that he might use the 4-2-4 against Israel again
04 September at 21:32Gian Piero Ventura spoke to the press ahead of Italy's game against Israel, here is what he had to say: "When you are in the same group as Spain, you have to think about finishing second. We have done very well as we were tied with them going in to the game at the Bernabeu but they then defeated us. We are now thinking about the play-offs. I agree with Tavecchio, if Italy does not qualify for the World Cup it would be a failure. Israel made us suffer the last time we played them. We have a lot of respect for them and let's not forget that they are also coming off a loss so they will want to do better. If we beat Israel then the second spot is pretty much ours. We won't forget about the difficulties we had in Spain but we are now looking forward. We are convinced that we will be at the World Cup in 2018".
CRITICS - "I think any Italian coach will receive some critics, it is part of our work. Critics could lead to improvements since there is added pressure. We have a lot of flexibility as we can change formations depending on our opponents. The Spain game is part of the process, let's now see how we respond. If we were to face Spain at the World Cup, I am sure it would be a completely different game. Everyone here is willing to learn and that's great. 4-2-4? We are the same team that faced Spain...."
