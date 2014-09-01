Italy, Zoff: 'We will do well at the World cup because of...'
06 September at 19:33Dino Zoff (who won the 1982 world cup with Italy) spoke about the Italian national team in an interview with Radio CRC (via ilBianconero): "Italy have a good team and they could do very well. I think it is normal for a team of this quality to qualify for the World cup and they can also do very well once the tournament begins since they have interesting young talents. People are still thinking about the game against Spain but this Italy side are good. Insigne and Verratti are two great young players and they will show their worth. I am pretty optimistic since I like this group a lot. Italy always are a top team. Italian clubs? Yes this is a problem but it isn't only in Italy. Many other countries also have a lot of foreign players in their championship. It is always a postive to call-up players from a same team since they know how to play with one another".
Italy are coming off a 1-0 win versus Israel but everyone is still talking about their 3-0 loss to Spain. Italy will likely finish second in their group (they need 1 point out of two games) as they will have go through the playoff qualification round to make the World cup.
