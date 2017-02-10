Napoli defender Faouzi Ghoulam’s future hangs in the balance and there looks set to be a summer tussle to grab his signature despite his current club being convinced they will persuade the Algerian international to sign a new deal at the San Paolo.





The Corriere dello Sport reports that Bayern Munich has entered the race to sign the 26-year-old and that the Bavarian giants will go head to head with Premier League leaders Chelsea whose boss Antonio Conte, has already made the player one of his top priorities in the summer.

Ghoulam joined the Partenopei in the summer of 2014 on a four-year deal and now the club are desperate for him to commit to another long-term deal. Reports earlier this week however, suggested that the two parties were still some way off reaching any agreement as speculation begins to mount about just where he will be playing his football next season.



Adept at playing in a back-three or as an attacking full-back, Conte sees Ghoulam as being the perfect addition to his squad but will now have one eye on his fellow countryman and Bayern coach Carlo Ancelotti.