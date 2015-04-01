Colombian striker Carlos Bacca is set to join Villarreal. After reports on Monday that a deal between the two clubs was close, Calciomercato.com has learnt that the 30-year-old has given the green-light to a move to Spain and will head to La Liga on an initial loan deal worth €2.5M with the Spanish side having priority to make that move permanent for €15.5M but with no obligation.



Bacca arrived in Serie A in 2015 from Sevilla with a reputation for scoring goals. In what will be remembered as an indifferent spell with the Rossoneri, the striker still managed to net 31 times in 69 appearances for a club that has spent the past few years in transition.



When Vincenzo Montella was installed as boss, Bacca saw first-team opportunities restricted and with the arrival of Andre Silva this summer, and the imminent arrival of Croatian frontman Nicola Kalinic, the future for the Colombian at the San Siro looked bleak.