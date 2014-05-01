Episode three of the brand new Calciomercato.com podcast is now available featuring special guest, Italian football expert Mina Rzouki.



In this latest episode, we take an in-depth look at Wednesday’s big Champions League clash at the Santiago Bernabeu between Real Madrid and Napoli and we also look ahead to next week’s big game in Portugal as Porto take on Juventus.



Mina also gives us her take on the rumours surrounding the future of Bianconeri boss Massimo Allegri and tells us why Italian football fans should be positive about the national team’s future.



Click the link below to listen:

