Ivan Savvidis banned for three years

PAOK President Ivan Savvidis has been banned for three years for carrying a gun onto the football pitch two weeks ago.



The 59-year-old is one of the wealthiest men in Russia and is closely linked to the country's president Vladimir Putin. He had recently carried a gun onto the football pitch at a time when a late goal by Savvidis' side against league-leaders AEK Athens was chalked off. The Georgia born Greek-Russian politician and businessman had come onto the field twice and it was on the second occassion that a gun was visible.



A ruling against Savvidis has banned him for three years and has also fined him a 100,00 euros. The club too has been fined and will be fined around 63,000 euros.



Not just that, but three points have been docked from the current league tally that PAOK have, implying that they have now dropped third in the Greek league charts in what has a closely fought title race with AEK Athens and Olympiakos.





Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)